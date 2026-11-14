Microsoft restores all services after global outage, apologises and cites network upgrade issue

Microsoft’s services were fully restored on Saturday after a massive global outage disrupted Outlook email and other workplace tools, with the company apologising to customers and attributing the incident to a network capacity upgrade issue.

The company’s service health page displayed the message “All products are operational” on Saturday morning, covering Microsoft 365 business and enterprise services as well as consumer products.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously,” Microsoft said in a post on X.

The company said the outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to cyber activity, artificial intelligence or AI agents. The problem originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced after a recent network change, it said.

Microsoft said it had addressed the underlying issue but restored services gradually, checking stability at each stage because of the scale of demand. The phased restoration took longer but helped ensure services remained stable, it said.