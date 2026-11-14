Business

Tata Motors Q2 loss narrows to Rs 5,451 crore

TMPV’s domestic revenue and sales volumes rose sharply, but margins remained under pressure from adverse commodity and foreign exchange movements.
Tata Motors Q2 loss narrows to Rs 5,451 crore
Arshad Khan
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Hit by restructuring costs and asset write-downs at its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), auto major Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported a consolidated net loss of `5,451 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with a loss of `6,368 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company incurred exceptional charges of about `6,700 crore during the quarter.

“Exceptional items of £530 million in the quarter reflect restructuring activities, including separation costs, the write-down of intangible assets under development and the write-down of assets,” TMPV said in its earnings statement. Of the exceptional charges, £295 million was related to its voluntary redundancy programme, which targets around 4,000 employees.

The automaker’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 96,920 crore in Q2FY27, as JLR sales recovered from last year’s cyberattack and demand for TMPV’s mass-market cars in India remained firm. JLR said its wholesale volumes grew quarter-on-quarter in the UK and overseas markets, offsetting declines in China and the Middle East. Volumes also improved significantly year-on-year.

The country’s second-largest carmaker recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of `20,400 crore in Q2FY27, up 51% year-on-year, while sales crossed the 2-lakh mark, rising 40%.

PV sales hit record

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches hit a record 5,19,060 units in October, up 12.4% from a year earlier, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data

Tata Motors