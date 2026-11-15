Ahead of IPO, Coke bottler flags pricing pressure from Campa

NEW DELHI: The carbonated drinks market in India is witnessing intensifying competition, with Coca-Cola, the country’s largest cola company, warning that it may have to cut prices or spend more on marketing to defend its market share against new entrant Campa, the cola brand owned by Reliance Industries.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings (HCCH), Coca-Cola’s largest bottler in India, has highlighted these risks in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company recently filed the DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The IPO will comprise an offer for sale of up to 99.75 crore shares by Coca-Cola’s holding arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings. HCCH is owned 60% by Coca-Cola, through its subsidiary Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings, and 40% by the Jubilant Group. Coca-Cola is selling a 15% stake in the company, which will reduce its holding to 45% post-IPO.

In the DRHP, HCCH says players such as Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), through Campa, and regional beverage companies are expanding their presence by offering products at competitive price points.

Intensifying competition, it warns, could force it to reduce prices or increase marketing expenditure, putting pressure on profitability.