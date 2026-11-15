BALCO laboratory gets BIS recognition under Laboratory Recognition Scheme

RAIPUR: Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), a unit of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited based in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, has received recognition for its laboratory from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Laboratory Recognition Scheme (LRS).

The recognition covers eight Indian Standards (IS) and certifies the laboratory's technical capabilities to conduct quality assessments and product testing. It will strengthen BALCO's quality assurance system and testing facilities, supporting its manufacturing processes and external stakeholders.

BALCO has also secured BIS re-certification across eight product categories: EC Ingots and Alloy Ingots, Primary Ingots and Wire Rods, Aluminium Alloy Rods and Rolled Sheets, Rolled Conductor Plates, and Rolled Plates for General Engineering Purposes.

Speaking on the achievement, Rajesh Singh, CEO and Whole-Time Director of BALCO, said: “As India advances towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, quality, reliability, and innovation will remain key differentiators. The BIS recognition of our laboratory is a testament to BALCO's commitment to building world-class capabilities that support product excellence and customer trust. We always aimed towards development of a stronger, more resilient aluminium industry that supports India's industrial and energy transition ambitions.”

The recognition will enable BALCO's laboratory to undertake quality testing of a wider range of aluminium products.

The company also follows internationally recognised standards covering quality, environmental protection, energy management and safety.