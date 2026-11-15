CEO succession: Risks of founder dependence

It’s often said that luck can run both ways.

But charismatic corporate founders with no obvious seconds-in-command tend to learn that the hard way. Just look at Nvidia.

Throughout his 33 years at the company, Jensen Huang never groomed a wingman. Employees, investors, and shareholders didn’t consider life without him either. He was an irreplaceable figure both for Nvidia and the global technology sector.

In fact, when asked about his successors recently, he sounded confident about continuing for another 20 years at Nvidia and even joked that he hoped to die on the job.

But as soon as the scandal broke, Huang virtually had one foot out of the door, while Nvidia felt as if it had been hit by a thunderbolt.

In all, the stock crashed about 11% in the past week. As more of Huang’s affairs became public, he eventually resigned, prompting the board to bring in a relief pitcher by elevating the CFO to interim CEO. Still, given Huang’s stature and skill, it appears that if Nvidia is too big to fail, his exit leaves shoes that are too big to fill.

Back home, a similar panic gripped markets late last month when Equitas Small Finance Bank’s founder and long-time MD and CEO P N Vasudevan, resigned suddenly.