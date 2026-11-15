From bicycle crankshafts to satellites: Sunil Mittal's 50-year journey and his next big bet on AI

When Sunil Bharti Mittal set up a small manufacturing unit making bicycle parts in Ludhiana in 1976, he was barely 18.

Fifty years later, the founder of Bharti Enterprises is presiding over a business empire whose flagship, Bharti Airtel, has become one of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

The journey from bicycle crankshafts to mobile networks, submarine cables and satellite communications has been marked by bets that often ran ahead of the market, setbacks triggered by policy changes and three major crises that Mittal describes as Bharti's "Mahabharatas".

Now, as the group marks its 50th anniversary, Mittal is preparing for another transformation.

He wants Airtel to evolve from a telecommunications operator into a digitally enabled technology company, with connectivity at its core and businesses spanning artificial intelligence, sovereign cloud, digital finance and satellite services.

His prescription for India's digital economy is equally expansive: higher mobile tariffs, financially stronger telecom operators, a substantial expansion of network infrastructure and greater national control over strategic communications systems.

The most immediate part of that agenda concerns what consumers pay for mobile services.

Mittal believes average revenue per user, or ARPU, in India should rise to about Rs 350 a month against the Rs 300 benchmark he advocated roughly a decade ago.

Rising operating costs and the investment needed to expand digital infrastructure justify the higher level, he said.

"Everything is up.

So, Rs 350 would be the right ARPU for our industry," Mittal told PTI in an interview. He compared the cost of mobile services with everyday purchases.

"Now, you buy soap and a packet of chips. You know what it costs. Having a bottle of Pepsi costs you a lot more than that".

At Rs 10-12 a day, he argued, consumers receive access not only to calls and data but also to banking, education, healthcare records, direct benefit transfers, UPI payments and entertainment.

"I think you can't say that is not affordable.

"Airtel reported mobile ARPU of Rs 271 in the September quarter, up from Rs 256 a year earlier.

Reaching Mittal's proposed level would require about a 29 per cent increase from the latest figure.

The last major industry-wide tariff revision came in June 2024, when operators raised prices by around 10-25 per cent.

Mittal did not give a timeline for reaching Rs 350, saying, "I don't know".