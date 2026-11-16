Ashok Leyland reports net profit of Rs 891 crore in Q2

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 891 crore in Q2FY27 against Rs 819 crore during the same period previous year, a rise of 8.71% year-on-year as the profit took a hit due to a sharp increase in raw materials and forex exchange rate.
The commercial vehicle maker’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 17,030 crore in Q2FY27. The cost of materials shot up by 45% to Rs 9,899 crore.
Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes surged 32% to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew by an impressive 39% to ₹13,364 crore, up from ₹9,588 crore in the previous year, driven by strong market demand and better price realisation and mix.
Both the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) industry witnessed healthy growth during Q2.
Ashok Leyland outperformed the industry in the MHCV segment, registering an impressive 44% year-on-year growth in volumes to 37,958 units, compared with 26,307 units in the corresponding quarter last year, against industry growth of 39%.
In the LCV segment, volumes grew by 21% to 21,371 units, up from 17,697 units in the previous year.
The domestic MHCV truck volumes surged 48%, significantly outpacing industry growth of 41%.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said "Our record Q2 performance reflects the strength of Ashok Leyland’s business fundamentals, competitive product portfolio and strong customer focus. Our robust balance sheet provides a solid foundation to pursue our long-term growth ambitions. We are encouraged by the promising performance of our international business and continue to strengthen our presence in key export markets."
"Switch Mobility is also progressing well, with a strong outlook for the electric mobility business. With positive momentum across our businesses, we remain confident of sustaining profitable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders." he said.