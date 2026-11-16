Ashok Leyland reports net profit of Rs 891 crore in Q2

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 891 crore in Q2FY27 against Rs 819 crore during the same period previous year, a rise of 8.71% year-on-year as the profit took a hit due to a sharp increase in raw materials and forex exchange rate.

The commercial vehicle maker’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 17,030 crore in Q2FY27. The cost of materials shot up by 45% to Rs 9,899 crore.

Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes surged 32% to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew by an impressive 39% to ₹13,364 crore, up from ₹9,588 crore in the previous year, driven by strong market demand and better price realisation and mix.

Both the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) industry witnessed healthy growth during Q2.

Ashok Leyland outperformed the industry in the MHCV segment, registering an impressive 44% year-on-year growth in volumes to 37,958 units, compared with 26,307 units in the corresponding quarter last year, against industry growth of 39%.