KOCHI: Banks continue to lend at a faster pace to retail customers at a time there is a stress build-up in the gold loan portfolios and amid reports of job layoffs across industries. According to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank credit against gold jewellery recorded the highest year-on-year growth in September at 82.6% as of September 30.
Although this is lower than the 124.8% growth recorded in the year-ago period, gold loans continued to expand at the strongest pace in the personal loan segment, suggesting high gold loan prices continue to nudge investors to borrow against the yellow metal.
Recently, a report by TransUnion Cibil had showed that delinquencies in the country’s gold loan portfolio nearly doubled between March and August, although they remained below year-ago levels, as the portfolio almost trebled since August 2023 to Rs 22.5 tn.
“On a year-on-y basis, delinquencies have declined compared to August 2025.
However, one important trend is the increase in stress between March and August. During this five-month period, the delinquency rate has nearly doubled,” said Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, TransUnion Cibil.
Although gold loan is relatively low-risk credit for banks due to collateral backing, a sudden spike in bad loans could lead to a systemic risk in the event of an economic slowdown, analysts warn. Startups and technology companies have cut 58,836 jobs across verticals over the past six years, as cost-cutting and the adoption of AI reshape workforce requirements. In 2026 alone, Indian firms cut 4,425 jobs across 21 companies, according to data from Layoffs.fyi. Vivek Iyer, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said the growth in gold loans isn’t just due to high prices but increased borrowing demand from customers in the personal loan segment.