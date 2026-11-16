Banks ramp up gold loans amid rising stress

KOCHI: Banks continue to lend at a faster pace to retail customers at a time there is a stress build-up in the gold loan portfolios and amid reports of job layoffs across industries. According to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank credit against gold jewellery recorded the highest year-on-year growth in September at 82.6% as of September 30.

Although this is lower than the 124.8% growth recorded in the year-ago period, gold loans continued to expand at the strongest pace in the personal loan segment, suggesting high gold loan prices continue to nudge investors to borrow against the yellow metal.

Recently, a report by TransUnion Cibil had showed that delinquencies in the country’s gold loan portfolio nearly doubled between March and August, although they remained below year-ago levels, as the portfolio almost trebled since August 2023 to Rs 22.5 tn.