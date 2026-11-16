Check if your deposit is insured before you renew

Take a retired schoolteacher in Thrissur. Every year she walks into the service co-operative bank near the market to renew her fixed deposit. The staff know her by name, and the rate is a little better than at the nationalised bank across the road. For someone living on interest, that matters.

At the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank, also in Thrissur, the story went differently. Serious irregularities in its lending came to light in July 2021. In December 2025, The Times of India reported, citing government data, that more than Rs 263 crore belonging to 30,078 depositors was still to be returned. In September, the bank said it had returned Rs 178.78 crore in all, including interest, since the crisis began.

Karuvannur is not alone. Mathrubhumi reported in August that 441 co-operative institutions in Keralam were struggling to return deposits in full. The State Economic Review, as this paper reported in January, found that 929 of Keralam’s 1,687 primary agricultural credit societies were loss-making in 2025. That signals strain, though not necessarily unpaid depositors. Many co-operatives are well run and have served their villages for generations. The trouble is that a depositor cannot easily tell which ones.

Many retired depositors assume their money is insured as it would be at any bank, but often it is not. DICGC, the Reserve Bank’s deposit insurer, covers deposits in commercial banks and licensed co-operative banks up to `5 lakh per depositor per bank. Its own guide says primary co-operative societies are not insured. And despite the word bank on the board, most of Keralam’s service co-operative banks are registered as primary agricultural credit societies: village credit societies without a banking licence.