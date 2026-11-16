Check if your deposit is insured before you renew

Take a retired schoolteacher in Thrissur. Every year she walks into the service co-operative bank near the market to renew her fixed deposit. The staff know her by name, and the rate is a little better than at the nationalised bank across the road. For someone living on interest, that matters.
At the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank, also in Thrissur, the story went differently. Serious irregularities in its lending came to light in July 2021. In December 2025, The Times of India reported, citing government data, that more than Rs 263 crore belonging to 30,078 depositors was still to be returned. In September, the bank said it had returned Rs 178.78 crore in all, including interest, since the crisis began.
Karuvannur is not alone. Mathrubhumi reported in August that 441 co-operative institutions in Keralam were struggling to return deposits in full. The State Economic Review, as this paper reported in January, found that 929 of Keralam’s 1,687 primary agricultural credit societies were loss-making in 2025. That signals strain, though not necessarily unpaid depositors. Many co-operatives are well run and have served their villages for generations. The trouble is that a depositor cannot easily tell which ones.
Many retired depositors assume their money is insured as it would be at any bank, but often it is not. DICGC, the Reserve Bank’s deposit insurer, covers deposits in commercial banks and licensed co-operative banks up to `5 lakh per depositor per bank. Its own guide says primary co-operative societies are not insured. And despite the word bank on the board, most of Keralam’s service co-operative banks are registered as primary agricultural credit societies: village credit societies without a banking licence.
Under an order issued this January, the state’s own guarantee for these societies covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor. It rises to Rs 10 lakh where a separate contribution for that tier has been paid. Ask your society which applies, and whether it is registered with the guarantee board and up to date on its payments.
The fund itself is small. Mathrubhumi reported in January that it had received only Rs 376 crore in contributions, while primary agricultural credit societies alone held Rs 1.68 lakh crore in deposits in 2025. That is about Rs 22 for every Rs 10,000.
A depositor can claim the guarantee only after an order is passed to wind up the society. Karuvannur was kept running under a government rescue plan instead, so its depositors have not received that cover. The board can also lend to a struggling society, but that is its choice.
Under a January circular from the state Registrar of Co-operative Societies, these societies may pay senior citizens at most 8.6% on deposits of two years or more. That is well above SBI’s 7.05% on five-to-10-year deposits and PNB’s 6.75% on deposits of over five years. But the government’s Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme pays 8.2% this quarter, with the central government behind it. Against the scheme, a society pays at most 0.4 percentage point more: about Rs 4,000 a year in interest on `10 lakh.
Before you renew, ask four questions. Is this a licensed bank or a society?
Ask the staff plainly whether your deposit is insured by DICGC. At a society that is not a licensed bank, the honest answer is no.
Which guarantee covers me, and what makes it pay?
Ask how much is covered, by whom, and what has to happen before you are paid. Under the state scheme, your own claim arises only after a winding-up order, which may never come.
‘How much of my money is sitting here?
If the deposit is larger than the cover, the difference is unprotected. At a bank, keep your total across all branches and accounts in your name, including interest, within Rs 5 lakh, and spread anything more across different banks.
Could I get nearly the same rate with less risk?
Often, yes. One option to compare is the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme, though it is meant to be held for five years. Rs 4,000 a year on Rs 10 lakh is small pay for the risk.