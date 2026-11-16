Commerce ministry seeks export push in budget

NEW DELHI: With Budget consultations between the Ministry of Finance, industry stakeholders and other Ministries set to begin the third week of November, the Ministry of Commerce is pushing for more export led initiatives in the upcoming Budget, focusing on boosting manufacturing and building resilient supply chain with reduced import dependence, officials confirmed.

Alongside, the Commerce Ministry is also asking for budget allocation for the extension of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and more custom duty exemptions, while addressing the challenges of inversions in custom duties imposed on various products.

“...We do engage with Department of Revenue to convey our point of view on many of these asks... So, that is something which is a work in progress...,” said Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal.

industry priorities