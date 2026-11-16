With a sharp rise in energy prices, India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation climbed to 12.29% in October, from 11.39% in September, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

This is the highest wholesale inflation in two years and comes close on the heels of retail inflation rising to a two-year high of 6.09% in October.

Inflation in the fuel and power category surged to 32.84%, while the rate of price rise in crude petroleum and natural gas was nearly 71%.

The primary articles basket recorded inflation of 9.24% in October, compared with 8.67% in September, with food inflation at 8.26%. Inflation in non-food articles increased to 11.69% from 10.28%, while the rate of price rise in minerals climbed to 12.64% from 9.51%.

Even as wholesale inflation spiked in October, economists expect some relief ahead, with Brent crude prices declining by around $20 a barrel by mid-November. Pranjal Ghate, economist at Brickwork Ratings, said: “If sustained, lower Brent crude prices should ease WPI pressures in the post-festive period and, with a lag, moderate CPI through lower input and transportation costs.