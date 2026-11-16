With a sharp rise in energy prices, India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation climbed to 12.29% in October, from 11.39% in September, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.
This is the highest wholesale inflation in two years and comes close on the heels of retail inflation rising to a two-year high of 6.09% in October.
Inflation in the fuel and power category surged to 32.84%, while the rate of price rise in crude petroleum and natural gas was nearly 71%.
The primary articles basket recorded inflation of 9.24% in October, compared with 8.67% in September, with food inflation at 8.26%. Inflation in non-food articles increased to 11.69% from 10.28%, while the rate of price rise in minerals climbed to 12.64% from 9.51%.
Even as wholesale inflation spiked in October, economists expect some relief ahead, with Brent crude prices declining by around $20 a barrel by mid-November. Pranjal Ghate, economist at Brickwork Ratings, said: “If sustained, lower Brent crude prices should ease WPI pressures in the post-festive period and, with a lag, moderate CPI through lower input and transportation costs.
We expect CPI inflation to peak at around 6% in Q3 FY27 before moderating, though it is likely to remain above the RBI’s 4% target through the year.”
Rahul Agrawal, principal economist at ICRA, expects WPI inflation to cool slightly to around 11.6% in November, supported by the sharp sequential decline in global energy prices. It is projected to average around 11.5% in Q3 FY27 before moderating to single digits in Q4.
While inflation rose across most sectors, it eased in manufactured products to 9.54% in October from 9.76% a month earlier. However, economists said the October WPI reading could reinforce expectations of another 25-basis-point repo rate hike at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting, followed by a pause. Industry representatives have cautioned that higher input costs could eventually be passed on to consumers.