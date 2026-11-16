Foreign investors pump $8.9 bn into D-Street in November

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured $8.94 billion into Indian equities in the first 10 trading sessions of November, marking their strongest monthly net buying this year. This shows a reversal from the heavy outflows in September and October.
Data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) shows November’s inflows have more than offset the $7.34 billion that FPIs pulled out of equities in September and October. They had sold $3.75 billion in September and $3.60 billion in October. The latest buying, however, may not necessarily signal a sustained return of foreign investors.
Amar Ambani, executive director at YES Securities, attributed the buying partly to lower crude oil prices and improving sentiment around geopolitical developments.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of $3.7 billion during the week ended November 14, purchasing equities in all four trading sessions and extending their buying streak to three weeks after a 10-week selling run. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, were net sellers of $2.7 billion during the week.
Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president (research) at Bajaj Broking, said the sustainability of foreign inflows will remain a key variable in the coming weeks.
Despite November’s buying, FPIs remain net sellers of $22.47 billion in Indian equities in 2026, against net outflows of $18.91 billion over the whole of 2025.