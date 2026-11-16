Foreign investors pump $8.9 bn into D-Street in November

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured $8.94 billion into Indian equities in the first 10 trading sessions of November, marking their strongest monthly net buying this year. This shows a reversal from the heavy outflows in September and October.

Data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) shows November’s inflows have more than offset the $7.34 billion that FPIs pulled out of equities in September and October. They had sold $3.75 billion in September and $3.60 billion in October. The latest buying, however, may not necessarily signal a sustained return of foreign investors.

Amar Ambani, executive director at YES Securities, attributed the buying partly to lower crude oil prices and improving sentiment around geopolitical developments.