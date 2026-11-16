HoABL repays HDFC Capital loan Rs 1,100 crore

MUMBAI: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has returned a Rs 1,100 loan to private equity firm HDFC Capital, that was taken in 2023 to fund its real estate projects.

HoABL had partnered with HDFC Capital to set up a joint platform to invest in plotted developments and low-rise projects located in the metros, and small towns and emerging markets.

HDFC Capital had committed Rs 1,500 crore to the platform across 11 projects.

HDFC Capital is the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, focused on financing development of affordable and mid-income homes in a sustainable manner.