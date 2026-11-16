INTERVIEW|We see huge demand for battery storage in India, says Grid Green Global CEO

Bahrain-headquartered Grid Green Global is looking to expand its presence in the West Asia and explore opportunities in India, where it sees huge demand for large-scale battery storage projects. The company believes battery storage will play an important role in ensuring a reliable electricity supply as countries increase their use of renewable energy.
Mark Garry, CEO of Grid Green Global, spoke to TNIE’s Rakesh Kumar on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Gateway Gulf in Bahrain about the growing demand for battery storage, the company’s expansion plans and the challenges in making such projects commercially viable in India. Edited excerpts:
Why is battery storage so important to the renewable energy transition, and how can it help countries overcome the challenge of solar and wind power not being consistently available throughout the day and year?
Battery storage is the element that controls and manages electricity generation. As renewable energy generation increases, battery storage plays an increasingly important role in balancing supply and demand, managing intermittency and ensuring a reliable electricity supply.
Can battery storage make renewable energy a reliable source of electricity round the clock?
Of course. It provides a measurable way to control energy. Whether through arbitrage, peak shaving or general backup power, it is very important that we can store energy efficiently and use it efficiently.
Can you describe some of the projects you are considering?
We are progressing a significant long-duration energy storage (LDES) project in the UK involving an eight-hour battery storage system. We are also considering projects in Croatia. We have also been speaking to some contacts in India, where the opportunities are mainly in large-scale grid and utility projects. We see huge demand in India.
India is rapidly expanding its solar and renewable energy capacity, but grid management and round-the-clock electricity supply remain major challenges. Do you see India as a major market for battery storage?
Absolutely. The supply and demand situation is significantly out of balance. The generation capacity required needs to have sufficient energy storage to support it. This is out of sync globally, but there is certainly huge demand in India. We are talking about requirements on a gigawatt scale, and the grid needs support.
What would it take to make battery storage commercially viable in India, where electricity tariffs are relatively low and project costs are an important consideration?
I would imagine that power outages affecting commercial buildings and industrial operations could be much more expensive than the electricity tariffs themselves. I find that India has a strong focus on reducing capital expenditure and battery costs.
The significant economies of scale achieved by Chinese manufacturers have driven prices down considerably, creating an increasingly price-competitive market.
They have brought their prices down because they have significant production capacity. The problem, which I think is being overlooked in India, is that the warranties on some of these products are very poor. Some offer two-year warranties, while others offer a maximum of five years. Our products come with 10-year warranties.
The reason this matters is that if one product has a 10-year warranty and another has a two-year warranty, the lower initial purchase price does not necessarily translate into better long-term value, particularly when considering warranty coverage, replacement costs and overall system lifespan.