INTERVIEW|We see huge demand for battery storage in India, says Grid Green Global CEO

Bahrain-headquartered Grid Green Global is looking to expand its presence in the West Asia and explore opportunities in India, where it sees huge demand for large-scale battery storage projects. The company believes battery storage will play an important role in ensuring a reliable electricity supply as countries increase their use of renewable energy.

Mark Garry, CEO of Grid Green Global, spoke to TNIE’s Rakesh Kumar on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Gateway Gulf in Bahrain about the growing demand for battery storage, the company’s expansion plans and the challenges in making such projects commercially viable in India. Edited excerpts:

Why is battery storage so important to the renewable energy transition, and how can it help countries overcome the challenge of solar and wind power not being consistently available throughout the day and year?

Battery storage is the element that controls and manages electricity generation. As renewable energy generation increases, battery storage plays an increasingly important role in balancing supply and demand, managing intermittency and ensuring a reliable electricity supply.

Can battery storage make renewable energy a reliable source of electricity round the clock?

Of course. It provides a measurable way to control energy. Whether through arbitrage, peak shaving or general backup power, it is very important that we can store energy efficiently and use it efficiently.