Know RBI’s domestic money transfer rules

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consolidated the rules governing domestic money transfers into a single framework, retaining existing transaction limits while formalising safeguards on customer verification, authentication and fraud monitoring.

How much can you transfer?

The limits depend on the channel used and whether the beneficiary has a bank account. For beneficiaries with bank accounts, cash-based remittances of up to Rs 50,000 can be made through NEFT. Transfers through business correspondents and ATMs are subject to a limit of `5,000 per transaction, with monthly ceilings varying by channel.

If the recipient does not have a bank account, money can still be sent through an authorised banking correspondent, who can pay it out in cash. Such transfers are capped at Rs 10,000 per transaction and Rs 25,000 a month.

What safeguards are in place?

The revised framework formalises safeguards against fraud and misuse of the remittance system. Senders must be registered with verified mobile numbers and officially valid documents. Every transaction must also have an additional factor of authentication.

Banks and authorised payment system operators are required to deploy automated checks to identify unusual transaction patterns, including abnormal increases in the frequency or volume of transfers. They must investigate suspicious activity and send transaction alerts to customers.

Will the service be free?

Not necessarily. The RBI framework allows service providers to levy charges for domestic money transfers. Customers should therefore check the applicable fee before initiating a transaction.

The directions apply to commercial banks, regional rural banks, urban, state, district and central co-operative banks, as well as authorised payment system operators and participants. Card-to-card transfers are excluded. The framework offers a more structured route to access formal domestic remittance service.