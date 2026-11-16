Rupee rises 6 paise to 94.13 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee rose 6 paise to 94.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid declining crude oil prices and positive domestic markets.
However, a robust dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid uncertainty between the U.S and Iran capped the upside. Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Bahrain on Sunday (November 15, 2026).
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25.
On Friday (November 13, 2026), the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.
"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on an overnight surge in the dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields. However, softening of crude oil prices and foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels.
"At the domestic markets, traders may take cues from the Empire State manufacturing index data from the U.S. and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech," said Anuj Choudhary, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.44, higher by 0.03%.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.03% lower at $94.85 per barrel in futures trade.
On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade, while the Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth ₹5,736.55 crore on Friday (November 13, 2026), according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, India's forex reserves increased by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday (November 13, 2026).
In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion.