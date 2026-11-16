Rupee rises 6 paise to 94.13 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee rose 6 paise to 94.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid declining crude oil prices and positive domestic markets.

However, a robust dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid uncertainty between the U.S and Iran capped the upside. Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Bahrain on Sunday (November 15, 2026).

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25.

On Friday (November 13, 2026), the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on an overnight surge in the dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields. However, softening of crude oil prices and foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels.

"At the domestic markets, traders may take cues from the Empire State manufacturing index data from the U.S. and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech," said Anuj Choudhary, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.