Stocks decline in Asia as investor concerns over Nvidia fallout

HONG KONG: Asian shares mostly declined Monday as investors’ worries over the future of the artificial intelligence trade extended into another week following Nvidia’s fallout.

U.S. equity futures were trading lower. Investors and traders are closely monitoring any signals on what is next for the global AI industry ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report due Tuesday and Anthropic’s massive stock market debut set for later this week.

Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO last week after his extramarital affair sparked U.S. national security concerns shook global markets. Huang has been one of the biggest advocates for AI and his downfall triggered questions over how the global AI boom could be impacted.

Those worries have spread to Asia, where AI hardware stocks are prominent on markets including in South Korea and Japan.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index lost 2.8% to 5,142.84. Shares fell for memory chipmaker SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, two of its most valuable companies. SK Hynix plummeted 5.5%, while Samsung Electronics gave up 3.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6% to 60,182.50 after official data Monday showed Japan’s economy contracted in the latest quarter. Several of Japan’s big AI stock names also traded lower. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slipped 4.2%, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 5.5% and chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron dipped 5.2%.

Also a beneficiary of the global AI frenzy, Taiwan’s Taiex sank 4.1%, with shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 3.4%.

There have been increasing concerns that the robust growth of the AI capital spending may slow, analysts have said, even before the Nvidia episode. For one, uncertainties surrounding developments of AI data centers in the U.S. were also growing following the U.S. midterm elections.

“The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia,” Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said in a commentary Monday. “Now the risk has become even more serious.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9% to 23,852.96. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.4% to 3,621.46 following latest Chinese official economic data released Monday, including on retail sales and industrial production, that disappointed analysts.