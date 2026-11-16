WPI inflation climbs to 12.29% in October on higher fuel, food prices

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29 per cent in October, up from 11.39 per cent in September, driven by a sharp increase in fuel and power prices, along with higher rates in food articles and other commodities.

Inflation in the fuel and power segment surged to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month. Prices of food articles rose 8.26 per cent, marginally higher than 8.14 per cent in September.

Inflation in non-food articles increased to 11.69 per cent from 10.28 per cent, while the rate of price rise in minerals climbed to 12.64 per cent from 9.51 per cent.

The primary articles basket recorded inflation of 9.24 per cent in October, compared with 8.67 per cent in September.

However, inflation in manufactured products eased to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent in the previous month.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food and non-food articles, basic metals, chemicals, food products, textiles, and rubber and plastic products were among the key drivers of WPI inflation during October.

The latest wholesale inflation data comes days after figures showed that retail (CPI) inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years.

The rise in retail inflation has fuelled expectations of a possible policy rate hike by the RBI at its monetary policy review next month.

(With inputs from PTI)