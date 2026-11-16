WPI inflation hits series high of 12.29% in October on fuel, power costs

India's wholesale price inflation rose to 12.29 per cent in October, the highest level in the revised Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with 2022-23 as the base year, driven by a sharp rise in fuel and power prices and higher costs of non-food items.

The wholesale inflation rate stood at 11.39 per cent in September 2026. Economists, however, expect a moderation in November as global energy prices have eased from their October highs.

Inflation in the fuel and power category surged to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month. Non-food articles inflation also rose to 11.69 per cent from 10.28 per cent, while food articles inflation edged up to 8.26 per cent from 8.14 per cent.

Inflation in minerals increased to 12.64 per cent from 9.51 per cent, taking the overall primary articles inflation to 9.24 per cent, compared with 8.67 per cent in September.

Manufactured products, however, recorded a marginal moderation in inflation to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the increase in wholesale prices was driven by mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food and non-food articles, basic metals, chemicals, food products, textiles and rubber and plastic products.

India Ratings and Research Chief Economist Devendra Pant attributed the October surge to the base effect and a broad-based increase in prices across primary articles and fuel and power.

He said the prolonged West Asia crisis continued to push up fuel and power inflation, which was likely to remain elevated until the conflict was resolved. However, sustained weakness in crude oil prices and appreciation of the rupee could bring down WPI inflation to around 11.5 per cent in November.