HONG KONG: Tech firms dragged Asian stock markets down again Tuesday as the fallout from the Nvidia crisis continued to rattle trading floors, with US moves to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips adding to uncertainty.

The selloff comes as investors brace for the release of earnings from the Wall Street titan, which comes days after boss Jensen Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Also in focus is the initial public offering of Claude-creator Anthropic, which is being seen as a test of confidence in the AI trade, which has been whipsawed in recent months by concerns over companies' eye-watering AI investments and their profitability.

Markets have been battered since the crisis broke at Nvidia, which is at the centre of a buildout in artificial intelligence that has helped propel global markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the world.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led steep losses Monday on Wall Street as traders continued to assess the latest developments.

And Asia followed suit, with Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei -- home to the region's biggest AI-linked firms -- again taking the brunt of the selling.

There were also big losses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Bangkok. However, Mumbai rose while Manila and Wellington were flat.

Nvidia's earnings will be closely watched after the market closes later Tuesday, with investors looking for signs of whether the AI boom can withstand the widening scandal.