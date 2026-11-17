Unregistered stock market trainer Avadhut Sathe and his company, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy, have approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging a Sebi order directing them to disgorge Rs 546.2 crore and pay Rs 67.9 crore in interest.

The matter was mentioned before the tribunal on Monday, with Sathe’s counsel Gaurav Joshi seeking an urgent hearing on Tuesday, citing the need to comply with the regulator’s directions.

In its October 23 order, Sebi accused Sathe and the academy of providing investment advisory and research analyst services without registration. It alleged that they gave stock-specific recommendations, including price targets, entry and exit levels and stop-loss guidance, during live sessions and through WhatsApp groups. They were also accused of using misleading profit claims and testimonials to attract participants.

Sathe and the academy had argued that they operated an educational institution and that the money collected was course fees, not earnings from advisory services.