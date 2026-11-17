Indian equities advanced on Tuesday with benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - hitting fresh nine-month highs in intraday deals. Led by strong buying across banking stocks and crude oil-sensitive sectors, the Sensex gained 427 points on Tuesday to close at 82,532, while the Nifty advanced 96 points to 25,387.

In intraday deals, the 50-share index surpassed the 25,500 level and hit a high of 25,501.35, a level it had not seen since late February, before West Asia triggered a sharp selloff. The Sensex hit a high of 82,897.49 during the session.

Much of the market’s recovery has come during the last three weeks as softening crude oil prices amid easing tensions in West Asia and strong foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have helped Sensex and Nifty to advance around 12-13%.

"Indian equities advanced despite weak global markets, as sustained foreign inflows and softer crude strengthened India’s relative macro appeal. Overseas investors remained net buyers and favoured large caps, while banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

FIIs have bought more than $9.5 billion worth of Indian equities between November 1 and November 16. Brent crude oil price hovered around $92-93 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank hit a record high of 62,422 on Tuesday, supported by strong buying in PNB, IDBI First, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd.

Broader markets witnessed divergent trends, with the midcap index closing higher while the smallcap index ended marginally lower, indicating selective buying interest.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking said that weakness across global markets and lingering geopolitical concerns capped the upside. Nair of Geojit said that inflation remaining above the RBI’s tolerance range has strengthened expectations of another rate hike in December, potentially limiting valuation expansion.

“Rising odds of a Fed hike and anxiety ahead of Nvidia's Q3 results add to the uncertainty. At the same time, strong domestic Q2 earnings have created a high base, raising uncertainty over whether earnings momentum can be sustained into Q3 and increasing the likelihood of profit booking after the recent rally,” added Nair.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said Nifty is in an attempt of surpassing a crucial hurdle around 25500 levels but still lacks decisive momentum to close sharply higher. Shetti added that the overall market breadth was not encouraging on Tuesday as broad market indices like midcap & small cap have shown subdued movement for the day.