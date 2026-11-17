NEW DELHI: The government will not make any changes to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax or securities transaction tax (STT) before the Budget, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Agrawal said the government would examine industry requests for a review of the LTCG tax and STT structure. Any changes, if approved, would be announced in the Budget.

The department is currently analysing proposals submitted by industry bodies, he said.

“We will consider it, and I am sure on February 1 you will get to know. Analysis is being done of whatever issues have been flagged or points that have been raised by the stakeholders,” Agrawal said. He added that suggestions had also been made to rationalise short-term capital gains (STCG) tax on equities to encourage greater foreign fund inflows.

In the July 2024 Budget, the Centre raised LTCG tax on equities from 10% to 12.5% and STCG tax from 15% to 20%. Equity markets have remained under pressure since September 2024. Industry bodies, including ASSOCHAM, have sought exemption from LTCG tax on equity investments held for two years or more, and a 10% rate on investments held for more than one year but less than two years. FICCI has proposed restoring the LTCG tax exemption on listed equities.