NEW DELHI: Morgan Stanley expects the BSE Sensex to hit the 95,000 mark by December 2027 in its base-case scenario, up around 16% from current levels, as the global brokerage sees scope for a re-rating of Indian equities.

The probability of this scenario materialising is 50% and assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, a resolution of the India-US trade deal and Brent crude below $100 a barrel.

The forecast also factors in a supportive liquidity environment and projects an 18.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Sensex earnings through FY29. Morgan Stanley believes Indian stocks are at an inflexion point and could perform significantly better next year.

“India offers durable, diversified, and decoupled growth — characteristics that will likely bring upside risks to Indian stocks if the AI capex story wanes and/or geopolitics settle down. In any case, India’s earnings growth cycle is gaining traction,” the brokerage said in a report.

In its bull-case scenario, which has a 30% probability, Morgan Stanley expects the 30-share index to hit 105,000, helped by oil below $75, easing inflation pressures, reforms and stronger earnings growth. In the bear-case scenario, with a 20% probability, the Sensex may fall to 68,000, assuming oil moves above $100, the RBI tightens policy and global growth slows materially.

The December 2027 base-case target implies the Sensex trading at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 23, above its 25-year average of 22. Morgan Stanley said the premium reflects greater confidence in India’s medium-term growth trajectory, lower market beta, and volatility.