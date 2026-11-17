MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early session on Tuesday, helped by steady foreign fund inflows and cooling crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

The Sensex later quoted 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, and the Nifty traded 64.45 points up at 25,354.20.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid and NTPC were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.88 per cent lower at USD 91.65 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The tailwinds that made India the best performing market in November, so far, continue to get stronger. Brent crude dipping below USD 92 will further strengthen India's macros. The FPI inflows into India in November, so far, have reached Rs 84,166 crore. This complete dramatic reversal of the FPI flows aided by impressive earnings growth as reflected in the Q2 results will impart resilience to the Indian market despite the turmoil in global markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

The continuing winding down of AI trade in the US (Nasdaq down by 2.49 per cent) is impacting markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, he said.

"This, again, is a blessing in disguise for India," Vijayakumar added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

The US equity markets ended lower on Monday.

The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.49 per cent, S&P 500 was down 1.92 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.41 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79.

The Nifty was up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.