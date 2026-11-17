CHENNAI: Days after the friction between TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan’s children came to the fore, his daughter Lakshmi Venu has sought a formal partition of the family assets. In a partition notice to her father, Lakshmi has requested him to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition.

Lakshmi asserted that under the Hindu Succession Act 1956, as amended in 2005, she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition. “My claim is also founded on the equal rights of daughters recognised under Section 6 of the Act,” she said.

The assets for which she seeks partition include the family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding vehicles and structures. These encompass the businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services, and Sundaram-Clayton, according to a statement issued by Lakshmi Venu.

Lakshmi maintained that the larger TVS family arrangement did not constitute a partition within the Venu Srinivasan family. No settlement or partition of the assets within her immediate family was ever initiated, let alone concluded. In her view, management does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish lawful rights of other family members, she said.