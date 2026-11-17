India’s overall unemployment rate (UR) declined to 4.9% in October from 5% in September, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The rural UR remained unchanged at 4.2%, while the urban rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%. Year-on-year, the overall UR declined 0.3 percentage points from 5.2% in October 2025. The rural rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 4.2%, while the urban rate declined 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%.

Among persons aged 15 years and above, the overall and urban male UR remained unchanged at 4.9% and 6%, respectively. The rural male rate eased to 4.3% from 4.4%. The overall female UR declined to 5% from 5.2%; the rural rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9%, while the urban rate dropped to 8.7% from 9.2%.

The overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) edged up to 55.7% from 55.5%. Rural LFPR rose to 58.4% from 58%.