Air India Express has appointed its current Chief Financial Officer Deepak Rajawat as the airline's next Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2026. Before joining Air India Express, Rajawat was associated with erstwhile Vistara since its inception, holding leadership roles across Corporate Planning, Aircraft Acquisition, and Finance.

The fresh appointment comes months after Tata Group-run Air India appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The leadership changes at the full-service and budget carrier come as the Air India group is steering itself from mounting losses in a challenging environment.

As Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara, Rajawat led a broad portfolio encompassing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships and alliances, product development, inflight services, marketing, branding, and customer experience, said Air India Express in a statement. During his tenure, the airline grew to become India’s second-largest airline by domestic market share and earned global recognition among Skytrax’s Top 20 Airlines, ranking 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, "Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines. Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities.”

"Air India Express has built strong momentum with a growing network, expanding fleet, and a distinctive value proposition. I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core," said the incoming CEO Deepak Rajawat.

Air India Express currently operates about 585 daily flights that connect 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, supported by a fleet of 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.