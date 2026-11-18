MUMBAI: FIH Mauritius Investments, an investment arm of the Canadian NRI investor Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, is offloading its entire 13.25% stake in IIFL Finance through a secondary market block deal valued at around Rs 3,454.2 crore or $370 million.

According to the transaction, the clean-out trade involves the sale of up to 56.53 million shares of IIFL Finance at Rs 611 apiece, which is at a discount of 3.9% over Teusday’s closing price of Rs 636.05 on the BSE. The deal, open after market hours today, and will close before the market hours Wednesday.

The deal is part of Watsa’s fundraise for the IDBI Bank at around Rs 53,000 crore.

The placement is being executed through a book-building process. The books opened on Tuesday after market hours and are scheduled to close around 8 am Wednesday and the settlement is scheduled for Thursday, according to exchange data.

Since the sale is a 100% secondary share sale, the proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholder and not to the company. Last week IIFL Finance announced a Rs 6,414-crore capital raise through a preferential issue, with global investment firm Blackstone investing Rs 5,000 crore to drive the next phase of growth.

The fundraise includes an investment of Rs 1,264 crore by the promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, through preferential allotment of warrants, while domestic fund Anchorage Capital is investing Rs 150 crore through a primary equity investment. The fundraise will jack up the company’s capital adequacy ratio from 17% to 30% and support the next phase of growth. Blackstone Private Equity will also invest Rs 5,000