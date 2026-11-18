NEW DELHI: India’s GDP growth is likely to have slowed further to 7.5% in the second quarter of the current financial year, the lowest in the last five quarters, according to rating agency ICRA.

In the first quarter of the financial year, GDP grew by 7.8%. ICRA’s estimate is, however, lower than that of SBI, which expects the economy to grow at 7.8%, matching the previous quarter’s pace.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its October monetary policy review, projected the economy to grow at a much slower pace of 7.2%.

In a note on Tuesday, ICRA said it expects a mild but broad-based slowdown (compared with Q1), led by the agriculture (likely to ease to 0.2% in Q2 FY27 from 3.6% in Q1 FY27), industrial (7.2% in Q2 against 7.7% in Q1) and services (9.1% in Q2 against 10% in Q1) sectors.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at ICRA, said, “The robustness in high-frequency data across the industrial and services sectors for Q2 FY2027 portends healthy economic growth in these segments in the quarter ending September 2026, belying sustained external headwinds.

However, sub-par monsoons are expected to have weighed on agricultural GVA growth in the quarter, amid the dip in kharif sowing and a likely adverse impact on crop yields.” She noted that growth in the Central government’s non-interest revenue as well as capital expenditure slowed sharply in the quarter.