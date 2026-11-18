NEW DELHI: Industry representatives from the manufacturing sector have urged the Ministry of Finance to form a dedicated development finance institution for manufacturing and sought restoration of weighted tax deductions for R&D, rationalisation of capital gains tax and incentives to boost domestic manufacturing, employment and investment.

Finance Ministry had so far held pre-budget consultation meeting with representatives from manufacturing sector, MSMEs and economists.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) suggested a finance framework for manufacturing, estimating that India would require more than `100 lakh crore in incremental credit over the next decade to raise manufacturing’s share of GDP to 25%.

“Access to long-tenor finance at competitive rates continues to be a constraint, particularly for capital-intensive manufacturing projects with long gestation periods. Cost of borrowing in India is nearly 400 to 500 bps higher than that in peer countries,” said Anant Goenka, FICCI President.

Budget needs