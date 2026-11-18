MUMBAI: Mutual funds bought a net 30.05 crore shares of ITC in October, making it their biggest stock addition during the month, even as the stock remained down nearly 20% for the year. The purchases, estimated at `7,873 crore, were led by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, which added 9.74 crore shares, and Quant Mutual Fund, which bought 7.77 crore shares.

Other big buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Edelweiss abd Tata mutual funds. The net additions took mutual funds’ holding in ITC to 19.4% of its equity, according to PrimeMF Database data. Not all funds were buyers, some fund houses off loaded the stock from their portfolios, although the quantity was lower.