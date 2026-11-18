MUMBAI: Mutual funds bought a net 30.05 crore shares of ITC in October, making it their biggest stock addition during the month, even as the stock remained down nearly 20% for the year. The purchases, estimated at `7,873 crore, were led by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, which added 9.74 crore shares, and Quant Mutual Fund, which bought 7.77 crore shares.
Other big buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Edelweiss abd Tata mutual funds. The net additions took mutual funds’ holding in ITC to 19.4% of its equity, according to PrimeMF Database data. Not all funds were buyers, some fund houses off loaded the stock from their portfolios, although the quantity was lower.
According to experts, a large part of the buying in ITC has come via block deals. The buying coincided with the sale of 36.5 crore ITC shares by GQG Partners-linked entities in a block deal on October 8. The 2.91% stake was sold at `257.35 a share for about `9,395 crore. Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund was among the largest buyers, while ICICI Prudential, SBI and Nippon India mutual funds also participated.
Manoj Menon, Head of Research at ICICI Securities, said several institutions had bought ITC over the past year via block deals, potentially at considerably higher prices.
“Barring the GQG transaction at around `257, many institutional purchases may have/ happened at prices significantly higher than the current market price,” he said.