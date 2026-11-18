NEW DELHI: Indian equities advanced on Tuesday with benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, hitting fresh nine-month highs in intraday deals. Led by strong buying across banking stocks and crude oil-sensitive sectors, the Sensex gained 427 points on Tuesday to close at 82,532, while the Nifty advanced 96 points to 25,387.

In intraday deals, the 50-share index surpassed the 25,500 level and hit a high of 25,501.35, a level it had not seen since late February, before West Asia triggered a sharp selloff. The Sensex hit a high of 82,897.49 during the session.

Much of the market’s recovery has come during the last three weeks as softening crude oil prices amid easing tensions in West Asia and strong foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have helped Sensex and Nifty to advance around 12-13%.

“Indian equities advanced despite weak global markets, as sustained foreign inflows and softer crude strengthened India’s relative macro appeal. Overseas investors remained net buyers and favoured large caps, while banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

FIIs have bought more than $9.5 billion worth of Indian equities between November 1 and November 16. Brent crude oil price hovered around $92-93 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank hit a record high of 62,422 on Tuesday, supported by strong buying in PNB, IDBI First and others.

Rupee has best day in 7-months

Rupee rallied to its strongest in seven months Tuesday, buoyed by continuing foreign inflows as the west shifted away from AI trade, along with the cutting of bearish wagers on currency and softening crude prices, but is still down over 4% this fiscal The rupee closed at 93.47 against US dollar, up 0.5% after touching a high of 93.40 in afternoon trading.