MUMBAI: The NSE IX, the National Stock Exchange of India’s international exchange, is wooing global traders in a bid to revive its single stock futures (SSFs) segment at GIFT IFSC, a move that comes in the backdrop of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) discontinuing operations for its single stock futures segment from October.

“The exchange sees this as an opportunity and is talking to a few players who participated in SSFs at SGX, trying to bring them to the GIFT exchange platform,” said a person familiar with the matter.

“We’ll have to wait and watch whether these entities actually make the shift. So far, they haven’t.“The participants primarily include foreign prime brokers such as Citi, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Société Générale. SGX traded 1.9 million SSF contracts in CY25 on less than 50 stocks, hinting at the size of the opportunity.

This figure dwindled to 764,974 contracts in CY26 through September.