Indian equities settled lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits following a three-week-long bull run. Hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials ahead of the release of the US FOMC meeting minutes further dampened sentiment, fuelling concerns over the possibility of additional interest rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.63% or 159 points to close at 25,227, while the Sensex fell 0.61% or 500 points to settle at 82,031. The broader market also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 1.22% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.35% to close at 19,331.

"Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nair added that domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations, while softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee's resilience.

Brent crude oil prices remained below the $95 mark while the rupee traded positively, gaining around 0.08% to 93.44, as sustained FII net buying over the past few weeks continued to provide support.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Indian markets are likely to consolidate after the recent sharp upmove mainly driven by weak global cues and marginal profit booking in broader markets. He added that Investors will track key global data, including US jobs data and the FOMC meeting minutes, due tomorrow.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with Nifty Metal declining 2.5% amid pressure from a stronger US dollar and rising expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes. IT shares also declined as NVIDIA’s results reinforced concerns over AI-led disruption to traditional services. TCS and Infosys fell between 1% and 2%.

Gold and silver prices also fell sharply to multi-month lows, with MCX gold declining nearly 2% and silver around 3%, weighing on jewellery and gold-financing stocks. Titan and Kalyan Jewellers plunged about 5% each.