NEW DELHI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a 10-member sub-group of its primary markets advisory committee (PMAC) to review aimed at identifying opportunities to facilitate ease of access to the capital market in the ICDR regulations under the chairmanship of NSE chief executive Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

The panel is tasked with reviewing chapters II, IIA, IV, V and VI of the Sebi’s issue of capital and disclosure requirements regulations of 2018 (ICDR regulations), along with the relevant schedules and related regulatory directions, Sebi said Monday.

The review aims to further find opportunities to simplify and rationalise regulatory requirements, eliminate duplicate disclosures and procedures, and improve regulatory clarity and consistency, while maintaining adequate disclosures, investor protection and market integrity, the statement added.

The panel will also review eligibility conditions applicable to issuers under the relevant modes of capital raising.