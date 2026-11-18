MUMBAI: The sustained uptick in leveraged trades in the equity cash segment may have caught the attention of the country’s market regulator.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing restrictions on fresh margin-funded purchases when leverage in a stock crosses a threshold linked to its free float a move that may prematurely clip the wings of a fast-moving segment that has taken off in the past two years.

Such trades are offered by brokers through what is called their margin trading facility (MTF) and allow up to 4x leverage to those trading in the cash market at interest rates of 9-18%.

The combined MTF book for brokers on both NSE and BSE stood at `1.53 lakh crore as on November 13, 32% higher than the previous year, data showed.

Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities feels that restrictive measures may be in investors’ interest from a medium-to-longer-term perspective.

“Whenever there are steep falls in the market, those holding leveraged positions feel the pinch. Any curbs will reduce speculation and help protect the investor interest,” Bathini said.