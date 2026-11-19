OAKLAND: Anthropic priced its initial public offering at USD 83 per share Wednesday, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at USD 1.5 trillion in the biggest Wall Street debut of all time.

The pricing above the range initially projected by the company signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some uncertainty in the market stemming from the ouster of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble.

Anthropic said the offering consists of 980 million shares, roughly 956 million sold by the company and the rest by selling stockholders. Proceeds totalling USD 81 billion put Anthropic's IPO ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool is set to make its debut Thursday on Wall Street. The company had set a price range of USD 70 to USD 78 per share, initially offering 825 million shares. The stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT”.

Anthropic decided to barrel ahead with the IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public.

Then there's the spectacular downfall of one of the industry's biggest cheerleaders, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

“This is strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it's a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia. The pricing shows strong demand among investors,” said Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co.

The company's rival, OpenAI, is not planning to go public until next year.

Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is “substantial”.

Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited.