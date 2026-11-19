CHENNAI: In case anyone failed to notice, a curious new development has gripped India Inc. Succession plans are increasingly being repackaged as morality plays about gender rather than examined through equity, ownership, liabilities and contractual obligations.

Outrage farming makes for a compelling narrative, of course. But an agreement cannot be invalidated by an adjective. A balance sheet cannot be overturned by a hashtag. And a corporate dispute cannot be settled by who makes the more sympathetic headline.

There is a difference between challenging discrimination and manufacturing it. There’s also a difference between advocating women’s empowerment and using the language of empowerment to advance a particular commercial position.

The ongoing TVS family dispute invites precisely this scrutiny. It raises an important question for corporate India: can a negotiated commercial arrangement be retrospectively judged through the lens of gender without examining the contracts, valuations, liabilities and applicable law underpinning it? Equality is fundamental. So is contractual certainty. Neither should be sacrificed to a compelling public narrative.

In December 2020, a Memorandum of Family Arrangement was executed within the larger TVS family. Its objective was to align ownership of businesses with the family members managing them, while addressing financial obligations towards other branches of the family.

The arrangement involved substantial financial commitments. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, reportedly undertook personal borrowings of nearly Rs 2,000 crore to meet obligations arising from the settlement. His son, Sudarshan Venu, also contributed towards servicing this debt. The larger family settlement was subsequently implemented in February 2022.

This is an important part of the story because succession is not simply about who receives which business. It is also about who assumes the liabilities attached to the arrangement. Ownership cannot be examined in isolation from the financial obligations accompanying it.