CHENNAI: In case anyone failed to notice, a curious new development has gripped India Inc. Succession plans are increasingly being repackaged as morality plays about gender rather than examined through equity, ownership, liabilities and contractual obligations.
Outrage farming makes for a compelling narrative, of course. But an agreement cannot be invalidated by an adjective. A balance sheet cannot be overturned by a hashtag. And a corporate dispute cannot be settled by who makes the more sympathetic headline.
There is a difference between challenging discrimination and manufacturing it. There’s also a difference between advocating women’s empowerment and using the language of empowerment to advance a particular commercial position.
The ongoing TVS family dispute invites precisely this scrutiny. It raises an important question for corporate India: can a negotiated commercial arrangement be retrospectively judged through the lens of gender without examining the contracts, valuations, liabilities and applicable law underpinning it? Equality is fundamental. So is contractual certainty. Neither should be sacrificed to a compelling public narrative.
In December 2020, a Memorandum of Family Arrangement was executed within the larger TVS family. Its objective was to align ownership of businesses with the family members managing them, while addressing financial obligations towards other branches of the family.
The arrangement involved substantial financial commitments. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, reportedly undertook personal borrowings of nearly Rs 2,000 crore to meet obligations arising from the settlement. His son, Sudarshan Venu, also contributed towards servicing this debt. The larger family settlement was subsequently implemented in February 2022.
This is an important part of the story because succession is not simply about who receives which business. It is also about who assumes the liabilities attached to the arrangement. Ownership cannot be examined in isolation from the financial obligations accompanying it.
On March 20, 2024, the four members of the Venu family signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The arrangements addressed business ownership, management control, brand usage and non-compete restrictions. Under the documented arrangement, Sudarshan agreed to restrictions concerning agricultural machinery, while Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan agreed to restrictions involving two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Lakshmi subsequently ceased to be a director of TVS Motor Company, and Sudarshan transferred his TAFE shares to Mallika.
These arrangements are relevant because they provide a documented framework for understanding how business interests and responsibilities were allocated.
The commercial performance of the businesses involved is an important part of this debate.Under Sudarshan Venu’s leadership, TVS Motor Company has undergone a remarkable expansion while the performance of the other businesses followed a different trajectory.
One of the most problematic aspects of the current debate is the tendency to use today’s valuation of TVS Motor to retrospectively judge an arrangement negotiated years ago.
The benefit of hindsight cannot become a substitute for contemporaneous valuation.
Nor should the eventual success of one business automatically establish that its original allocation was unjust. Equally, weaker performance in another business cannot be used to deny anyone a legitimate ownership or inheritance right.
The law recognises distinctions between individually owned assets, coparcenary property, company-owned assets, trust property and testamentary succession. These distinctions are not technical loopholes. They are fundamental to determining who owns what. TAFE is part of the Amalgamations business structure, in which Mallika Srinivasan has interests. Its assets and ownership cannot simply be treated as Venu Srinivasan’s personal property or automatically added to his individual wealth. The same principle applies in reverse. Assets individually owned by one family member do not automatically become the property of every other family member.
The Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, strengthened daughters’ equal rights as coparceners in Mitakshara joint Hindu family property. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this position in Vineeta Sharma v.
Rakesh Sharma (2020). That is an important and non-negotiable legal principle. But it does not mean that every asset owned by a living father automatically becomes the joint property of his children.
Equality under the law must be protected. So must the distinction between what the law actually provides and what public commentary assumes it provides.
India is entering a period in which some of its largest family-run businesses will face increasingly complex intergenerational transitions. The decisions taken today will influence corporate stability, investor confidence, employment, capital allocation and the competitiveness of Indian businesses for decades.
Succession planning must therefore become more professional, transparent and legally robust.
Founders must be able to plan the future of their enterprises. Successors must understand that ownership comes with responsibilities, not merely entitlements. Family members must have clarity about their rights, liabilities and obligations.
Agreements must be properly documented, valuations must be defensible and disputes must be resolved through established legal and governance mechanisms.
Ultimately, the biggest lesson for India Inc is that equality and commercial accountability must coexist, without co-opting an MoU as a contrived gender manifesto.