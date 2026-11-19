NEW DELHI: With India’s economic fundamentals strengthening, international investors will have to get used to lower returns as the country’s improving economic prospects reduce its risk premium, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday. This comes at a time when higher interest rates in developed economies are intensifying competition for global capital.

While India is focusing on scaling up foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, Nageswaran said the country’s strong economic fundamentals would increasingly make it an attractive and relatively safe investment destination.

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting, the CEA said investors should not expect the kind of premium that India offered over US Treasury yields a decade ago.

“Everybody says India, at the moment, doesn’t have a higher risk premium compared to the US 10-year Treasury. After all, Indian 10-year Treasury is 7.3%, and the US yield is 5.14%. It only offers a 200 basis points pickup over the US 10-year. Whereas 10 or 12 years ago, the pickup was 500 to 600 basis points. My answer to that is, get used to it. India will not offer that kind of pickup because our fundamentals have improved,” he said.

He emphasised that India’s risk premium had declined as the country’s risk profile improved. With investors now able to earn returns of over 5% on 10-year US government bonds, compared with near-zero interest rates in developed economies during 2008-2020, India will have to work harder to attract foreign capital, he said.

However, investors should not expect the risk premium that India offered a decade ago, when the yield differential with US Treasuries stood at 500-600 basis points. The changing global interest rate environment is also likely to influence the hurdle rates that chief financial officers use to evaluate capital expenditure proposals, particularly overseas investments.