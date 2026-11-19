MUMBAI: Traditional safe-haven assets, gold and silver, plunged to their lowest levels in 14 months on Wednesday, weighed down by a mix of factors, including a strengthening US dollar, rising bond yields, and fears of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting.

On Wednesday, the spot price of 999-purity gold fell 2.16% to Rs 1,30,930.7 per 10 grams, while silver fell 2.89% to Rs 1,64,302.10 per kilogram. So far this year, gold prices have fallen by 1.90%, while silver has declined 28.33%, according to CMIE data.

International spot gold fell to a more than one-year low, while silver also declined sharply as rising US Treasury yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy dampened investor appetite for non-yielding assets.

Gold is typically seen as a safe asset during periods of uncertainty in financial markets, prompting both investors and central banks to hold the metal in their reserves. The sharp correction in gold prices suggests a shift in investor sentiment, with expectations of tighter monetary policy in the US beginning to outweigh the metal’s traditional safe-haven appeal. The price crash was also reflected in a fall in ETF prices, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds declining 2% and 3%, respectively.

Gold futures too fell for the third straight session, tumbling Rs 3,016 to Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday as a stronger US dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve intensified selling pressure across precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures for December delivery declined Rs 3,016, or 2.25 %, to Rs 1,31,207 per 10 grams.