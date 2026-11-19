MUMBAI: Traditional safe-haven assets, gold and silver, plunged to their lowest levels in 14 months on Wednesday, weighed down by a mix of factors, including a strengthening US dollar, rising bond yields, and fears of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting.
On Wednesday, the spot price of 999-purity gold fell 2.16% to Rs 1,30,930.7 per 10 grams, while silver fell 2.89% to Rs 1,64,302.10 per kilogram. So far this year, gold prices have fallen by 1.90%, while silver has declined 28.33%, according to CMIE data.
International spot gold fell to a more than one-year low, while silver also declined sharply as rising US Treasury yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy dampened investor appetite for non-yielding assets.
Gold is typically seen as a safe asset during periods of uncertainty in financial markets, prompting both investors and central banks to hold the metal in their reserves. The sharp correction in gold prices suggests a shift in investor sentiment, with expectations of tighter monetary policy in the US beginning to outweigh the metal’s traditional safe-haven appeal. The price crash was also reflected in a fall in ETF prices, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds declining 2% and 3%, respectively.
Gold futures too fell for the third straight session, tumbling Rs 3,016 to Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday as a stronger US dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve intensified selling pressure across precious metals.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures for December delivery declined Rs 3,016, or 2.25 %, to Rs 1,31,207 per 10 grams.
Gold futures are witnessing a sharp correction, with the yellow metal hovering around Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams, its lowest level in over a year, amid broad-based selling across precious metals, said Gaurav Garg, head of research at investment platform Lemonn.
The primary pressure is coming from a stronger US dollar, which has reached a 19-month high, he added.
The weakness was equally visible in overseas markets, where Comex gold futures for December delivery fell $91.30, or 2.36 per cent, to $3,772.90 per ounce.
“Gold futures in the overseas trade slipped below $3,800 per ounce on Wednesday, its lowest since September 2025, as Federal Reserve officials argued for more interest rate hikes and the dollar held near a 19-month high,” said Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex. Experts said gold and silver prices may further fall in a high interest environment. “Prices of these non-yielding assets are falling as the dollar is gaining and increasingly hawkish signals from Fed officials continue to undermine their appeal,” said Saumil Gandhi, commodity analyst at HDFC Securities.
“The selling pressure was further amplified by weakness in US equities, which triggered margin-related liquidations across precious metals, accelerating the decline,” Gandhi said.
Gandhi further said the bearish sentiment had intensified on fears that the US economy may require several additional interest rate increases before spring. Investors are now waiting for the minutes of the October 27–28 FOMC meeting for further clues.