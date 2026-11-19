NEW DELHI: Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India at 1.65 lakh units in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), followed by Uttar Pradesh (UP), Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Maharashtra accounted for 12.1% of the country’s total PV sales, while UP and Gujarat contributed 9.8% and 8.3%, respectively. Tamil Nadu accounted for 7.7% of sales, followed by Karnataka at 7.2% and Kerala at 7%.

A total of 13.61 lakh PVs were sold across the country during Q2FY27, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Region-wise, the western zone led sales with 4.29 lakh units.

In the two-wheeler segment, UP recorded the highest sales at 7.89 lakh units, accounting for 12.3% of the national total. Maharashtra followed with an 11.1% share, ahead of Tamil Nadu (8.8%), Gujarat (7.7%), and Karnataka (6.5%).

The country recorded total two-wheeler sales of 64.33 lakh units during the quarter. The western zone led regional sales with 21.13 lakh units. In the three-wheeler segment, UP topped sales with 0.34 lakh units, accounting for 12.1% of the national total. Gujarat followed with a 10.3% share, ahead of Karnataka (8.8%), Bihar (8.3%), and Tamil Nadu (6.4%).

Total three-wheeler sales stood at 2.85 lakh units during Q2FY27, with the southern Zone leading regional sales at 0.96 lakh units.