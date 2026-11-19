MUMBAI: A sharp rise in dairy prices is set to make several packaged foods, and eating out, costlier. Milk is a key ingredient in products such as biscuits, bakery items, chocolates and confectionery, packaged beverages, spreads and dips, and packaged milk-based beverages.

Last week, two of India’s biggest milk cooperatives, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells Amul, and National Dairy Development Board, which markets Mother Dairy, raised prices by Rs 2-4 per litre. The cooperatives had increased the prices in May too.

One litre of toned Amul Taaza milk now costs Rs 59 from Rs 57 earlier. A litre of Mother Dairy milk now costs Rs 62, compared with Rs 60 before.

“We have increased the prices of our products by 8%-10% in the last two months as it has become expensive to procure milk,” K Rathnam, wholetime director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist Dairy Foods, told The Financial Standard.