NEW DELHI: Paris-based general-purpose robotics company Genesis AI has raised $500 mn in a Series A funding round at a post-money valuation of $3.5 bn.

The round was co-led by Premji Invest, Khosla Ventures, and Eclipse. Individual investors included former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan, and former Yahoo chief executive Jerry Yang.

“Our mission is to remove the physical limits on human ambition,” said Zhou Xian, co-founder and chief executive of Genesis AI. “To accomplish this, we’re working to build the world’s best general-purpose robot, one that works reliably in the real world, day after day.”

The company said the funding would support expanding data acquisition and large-scale training, developing robots capable of human-level physical manipulation, deploying its Eno robot with customers, and hiring AI researchers, robotics specialists and engineers.

Genesis is increasing production of Eno, an AI-powered general-purpose robot. Its target markets are manufacturing, logistics and laboratories. The company plans to expand into hospitality and healthcare, followed by consumer and outdoor applications.

Genesis is developing parts of its robotics system in-house. These include GENE, its AI foundation model, a dexterous robotic hand and data-collection system, and Genesis World, a simulation platform for training and testing robots. The company says its data-collection glove works with its robotic hand to create a “1:1:1 mapping” between the human hand, glove and robot hand. This is intended to help robots learn tasks from data collected as people carry out their work.

Genesis said its approach is based on developing hardware, AI, data and testing as one system.