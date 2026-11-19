Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early trade on Thursday dragged by IT stocks and US Federal Reserve rate hike fears.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 206.12 points to 81,837.27 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 78.10 points to 25,145.70.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

"Yesterday’s 159 points decline in Nifty caused by profit booking and steep fall in metal stocks can be seen as an overdue correction in a market which has run up too fast in too short a time. Such corrections make the market healthy. The sustained inflows from FIIs, which have touched a record Rs 94,299 crore so far this month, assisted by impressive earnings growth, have the potential to take the market forward. The underlying momentum in the market is strong," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.11 per cent, S&P 500 declined 0.23 per cent, while Nasdaq Composite ended 0.42 per cent higher.

"Weak global cues and the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve minutes could weigh on investor sentiment, while softer crude prices and resilience in domestic banking stocks may help cushion the downside," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

The Federal Reserve minutes reinforced expectations that further interest-rate increases may be necessary to bring inflation under control, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.04 per cent lower at USD 91.91 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. The Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

(With inputs from PTI)