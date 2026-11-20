A mere five years before breaking the record for the biggest public stock offering ever, Anthropic began as a Silicon Valley startup when its founders broke away from OpenAI with their own ideas about how to develop artificial intelligence.

Today, the company that dedicated itself to prioritizing safety, building the Claude chatbot along the way, has been one of the loudest voices raising warnings about how the same technology could bring catastrophe.

It's one of the contradictions that mark the brief, colorful history of Anthropic, which emerged Thursday from its first day of trading on Wall Street with a market value of $1.75 trillion.

The company, which still pledges to prioritize humanity's benefit, now faces pressure from shareholders to wring profits from the technology its most senior leaders have described as posing existential threats.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei described the push and pull between safety and AI advancement as one of the “central tensions at the heart of the company” on Thursday.

In an interview with CNBC, he described the rapid pace of AI advancements — due in large part to advanced models helping to build the next, improved version of themselves — as akin to building something that lets a driver go 200 miles per hour when they had previously been driving at 60. His company, he said, is working to develop it safely.

“What we’ve done with pacing is essentially said, ‘Look, you know, we could drive at 200 miles an hour. Maybe let’s only drive at 90 miles an hour, spend time figuring out how to do that safely,’" he said. "And the rest of that surplus, we spend building the model in the right way.”