NEW DELHI: Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on Thursday on softer crude and buying by overseas investors, snapping the previous day’s losses despite a sharp sell-off across Asia markets and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex advanced over 1.2% to close at 83,021 while the broader Nifty 50 gained 1.14% to settle at 25,514. Buying interest in index heavyweights alongside improving market breadth lifted both midcap and smallcap indices into positive territory.

The domestic rally was underpinned by easing commodity costs, including crude oil, copper, and aluminium, along with a massive resurgence in foreign institutional buying. Provisional figures show foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Rs 7,411 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,356 crore. FPIs have put in roughly Rs 94,229 crore into Indian equities so far in November, reversing s e ve r a l months of sustained selling.

“Indian equities extended their recovery despi te weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.