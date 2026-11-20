CHENNAI: A Tightening supply of semiconductors and electronic components, coupled with a sharp increase in prices, is squeezing India’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, as the West Asia conflict disrupts supply chains and the rapid expansion of AI data centres diverts chip manufacturing capacity towards high-margin applications.

Delivery times for some critical components have increased sharply, adding to cost pressures and forcing manufacturers to rethink inventory strategies. In its investor presentation, on November 15 Kaynes Technology said chips and components availability had tightened, with lead times for microcontrollers (MCUs) and power devices ranging between 26 and 52 weeks.

The company also reported price increases of 40-105% for DRAM and NAND memory products and 15-85% for MCUs, attributing the increases to demand from AI data centres and the West Asia conflict. “Commodity prices remain elevated, with copper and aluminum prices at all-time high and wholesale inflation staying at 10% during the quarter. Manufactured product prices remain at 8.5%.

Crude prices touching $100 per barrel and the weakening rupee have also affected the company’s margins,” said Muthukumar Narayanaswamy, managing director of Kaynes Technology.

Jasbir Singh Gujral, MD of Syrma SGS Technology, said during an analyst call that delivery lead times for resistors and capacitors had increased from four weeks to 36 weeks in the preceding six weeks, forcing companies to rethink their stocking strategies.