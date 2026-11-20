MUMBAI: Independent directors and other corporate gatekeepers need continuous training to keep pace with emerging risks and regulatory developments, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Corporate Governance Summit, themed ‘Gatekeepers of Governance: The Future Beckons – Is Regulation Keeping Pace?’, Pandey said independent directors, auditors, compliance professionals, company secretaries and credit rating agencies play a critical role in ensuring scrutiny of corporate decisions and reliable disclosures to investors.

With boardrooms increasingly required to deal with complex financial structures, cybersecurity, data governance and artificial intelligence, one-time induction programmes and occasional training sessions are no longer adequate, Pandey added. Pandey called for a more continuous and structured approach to learning, including a wider Capacity Building Network for independent directors.

The proposed network could facilitate peer learning, discussions on boardroom challenges and the sharing of case studies and gover nance practices. “The objective should be to move beyond conventional compliance training towards informed discussions on strategy, emerging risks and effective board oversight,” he said.

The effectiveness of independent directors has come under scrutiny amid concerns that they often lack the information, expertise or autonomy needed to challenge management and promoters effectively