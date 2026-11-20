NEW DELHI: The government is examining the industry’s demand for a new development finance institution (DFI) to provide longterm funding for manufacturing and project finance, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Thakur said the government was examining the merits of setting up such an institution and how it could be structured, given the need for long-tenure financing in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

“Long-tenure lending for the manufacturing and project finance space is something that probably the industry is feeling the need for. The banks are there, very strong banks with strong balance sheets are there. So, we are looking into that, looking into the merits and how that can be shaped up,” she said. Thakur said that India had established three large development financial institutions several decades ago, but they ran into difficulties and were subsequently wound up or transformed into other entities.

The government would need to take those experiences into account while examining the proposal, she said. Industry bodies have asked for a development finance framework for manufacturing in the upcoming Union Budget. Industry has flagged that access to longtenor finance at competitive rates continues to be a constraint, particularly for capital-intensive manufacturing projects with long gestation periods.

“Cost of borrowing in India is nearly 400-500 bps higher than that in the peer countries such as China and South Korea,” FICCI said in its Budget representation to the finance ministry, adding that a dedicated DFI for manufacturing sector would provide patient capital at competitive rates to support capacity expansion and largescale investments in key emerging manufacturing sectors.